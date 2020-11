Troopers with Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, arrested a male subject on multiple charges related to an investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Reports said Troopers located 53 year old Kelly Setters, of Paducah, and took him into custody on an arrest warrant.

Setters is alleged to have had a sexual relationship with a family member in exchange for drugs.

He is charged with incest and solicitation of prostitution.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing by State Police.