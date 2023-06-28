Paducah Man Charged With Leaving Children in Hot Car While Playing Basketball

A Paducah man was arrested Sunday evening, after leaving two children in a hot car while he played basketball.

Paducah police reports said 24 year old Malachai G. Bates was taken into custody on two counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Police reports said medical treatment was required for two four-year-old children, who were reportedly in a car for approximately an hour at Noble Park.

Police were called about 8:30, and stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the park.

Officers said Bates told them he had just finished playing basketball, with the two young girls sweating and not properly restrained in child safety seats.

Bates told police the girls had been in the car since 7:30, with the front windows down.

Witnesses told officers the car was not running, all of the windows were up, and screams were being heard.

Bates was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.