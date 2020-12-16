A 38-year old Paducah man was struck and killed by a motor vehicle early Tuesday morning in Lone Oak.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said Russell Fleming was walking in the roadway, on North Friendship Road, when he was struck by a 2010 Malibu operated by 21 year old Aaron Hobbs, also of Paducah.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:45.

A sheriff’s investigation stated Fleming was in the middle of the road when the accident occurred.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCracken County Coroner.