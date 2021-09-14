Paducah Man Wanted on Union City Warrants

A Paducah man is wanted in Union City on charges of assault and vandalism.

Police reports said 35 year old Brandon Bell fled on foot late Saturday night, after police attempted to take him into custody.

Reports said officers were dispatched to 1720 Stone Street Apartments, where Bell had forced his way into the home of 47 year old Kathy Jo Burnside.

Once inside the home, Ms. Burnside said Bell assaulted her, broke all of the televisions and overturned the furniture.

When officers spotted Bell in a private driveway, he ran into a wooded area with police in pursuit.

After an unsuccessful attempt to catch Bell, officers obtained warrants for aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and evading arrest.