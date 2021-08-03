Paducah-McCracken County Dispatch Reporting Fatality Accident

Paducah-McCracken County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking Interstate 24 at the 2.4 mile point at Paducah.

This is along I-24 westbound between Exit 3 and the Ohio River Bridge.

There are at least two semi-tractor trailer trucks and a passenger vehicle involved with a fatality.

Estimated duration is extended three hours to approximately 7:00 tonight.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge.

Commercial trucks should consider a detour by U.S. 60 West to the U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to connect to I-57 to continue travel into Illinois.

Due to traffic detouring through Paducah, traffic is gridlocked at several intersections.

Both patience and caution are required.