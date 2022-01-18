Paducah Native Will Make Naval History This Week

History will be made this week by a native of Paducah.

Commander Billie J. Farrell is scheduled to become the first woman to lead the crew of the U.S.S. Constitution.

Commander Farrell will take over the crew of the 224-year old warship during a change-of-command ceremony on Friday.

The Constitution is based at Boston’s Charlestown Navy Yard, and is the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat.

It played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, and was undefeated in battle.

Commander Farrell will lead the crew of active duty sailors, with one-third of them being women.

Commander Farrell is a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.