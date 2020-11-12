Paducah police say a third person has now been arrested in connection with an August 8th murder.

Police reports said 21 year old Demonta Woodward, of Mounds, Illinois, has been charged with murder, three counts of first degree assault and wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 32 year old Keyshawn Childress, also of Mounds, along with injuries received by four other people.

Police investigations show the shooting at the Emancipation Day festivities came from an on-going violent feud between individuals from Mounds and Cairo.

With the help of witnesses, police also arrested Christopher Howard and Jermaine Harris, of Cairo, on charges of murder in the case.