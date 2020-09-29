Paducah police have announced the arrest of a second person in connection with a murder that occurred on August 8th.

Police reports said 24 year old Jermaine Harris, of Cairo, was arrested by Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals in Carbondale.

The arrest comes from an ongoing investigation into the shooting death of 32 year old Keyshaun Childress, of Mounds, Illinois, and shooting injuries to four other people.

Detectives learned of an an ongoing violent feud from a group in Cairo and in Mounds, with both meeting in Paducah in August for the Emancipation Day festivities.

Harris has been charged with murder, four counts of first degree assault and wanton endangerment, along with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police also arrested Christopher Howard, of Cairo, last week, charging him with the identical charges issued to Harris.

Paducah police say more arrests are forthcoming in the case.