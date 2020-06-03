Paducah police have made an arrest in connection with vandalism Sunday night at Kentucky Oaks Mall.

Police Department reports said detectives arrested Decardia Key, of Paducah, on a warrant charging him with first-degree criminal mischief.

Reports said police were notified just after 8:30 Sunday night, of a large gathering of people on the parking lot of the mall.

When officers arrived a few minutes later, they discovered a number of vehicles leaving the parking lot, and glass broken from the storefront of Five Below.

After numerous tips and videos related to the incident, detectives were able to positively identify Key as the person breaking the window of the store.

Five doors and three upper window panels at the front entrance of the mall were also broken, and the investigation into that damage is continuing.