Paducah police are seeking the identity of the two suspects who damaged an ATM and stole its money on Wednesday morning.

The theft occurred at the BB&T Bank on U.S. 60 around 3:00 in the morning.

The suspects wrapped a chain around the ATM machine and pulled it with a 1999 beige Ford truck stolen in McCracken County.

Anyone with any information about the crime is encouraged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.