Paducah Police Seeking Identity of Individuals Involved in Clothes Theft

Paducah police are seeking the public’s help in locating two people wanted for the theft of clothing.

Police say the man and woman are accused of stealing clothes valued at almost $5,000.

The wanted individuals are alleged to have taken the items on four different occasions, dating back to November.

In all four cases, police say the male was carrying trash bags, which he, or both of them, would fill and walk out of the stores.

Anyone who may know the individuals are urged to contact Paducah police, or West Kentucky Crimestoppers.

