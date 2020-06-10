Paducah police are searching for two black males, who stole money from a bank ATM machine early Wednesday morning.

Police reports said a witness contacted officers around 3:00, saying two men had wrapped a chain around the ATM located at the BB&T Bank on U.S.-60, and were pulling it with a truck.

When police arrived at the scene, they located the damaged ATM, with money missing.

Investigations showed the truck used in the theft was a 1999 Ford, which was stolen in McCracken County.

Police are now searching for the beige truck, with a damaged tail gate, bearing a license plate of 380-296.

Anyone who should see this vehicle is urged to contact their nearest law enforcement agency.