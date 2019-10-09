A Paducah man, who had his gun taken away during a hotel robbery, has been arrested and charged.

Police reports said 26 year old Cory Phillips was charged with first degree robbery and receiving a stolen handgun, after a traffic stop that revealed evidence from the crime.

Police reports said Phillips entered the Country Inn and Suites and pointed the gun at the desk clerk.

When the female clerk placed money and a bag on the counter, Phillips laid the gun down to take the cash.

The clerk quickly grabbed the pistol and pointed it at Phillips, who ran from the scene.

He was arrested a short time later by McCracken County deputies.