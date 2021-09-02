Paducah Teenager Arrested for Internet Child Sex Charges

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Paducah teenager for internet sex charges.

Post 1 reports said 18 year old Robert Garrett Barrett is currently charged with four felony counts of distribution and possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Barrett was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation, which revealed the sharing of child sexual exploitation images online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah on Tuesday, with equipment used to facilitate the crime being seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination.

Barrett is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.