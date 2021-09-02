Paducah Teenager Arrested for Internet Child Sex Charges
The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has arrested a Paducah teenager for internet sex charges.
Post 1 reports said 18 year old Robert Garrett Barrett is currently charged with four felony counts of distribution and possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Barrett was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation, which revealed the sharing of child sexual exploitation images online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Paducah on Tuesday, with equipment used to facilitate the crime being seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination.
Barrett is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.