A missing Paducah teenager has been located, and an arrest made in the case.

Paducah police reported that 16 year old Megan Edgin was located at a home in Glassport, Pennsylvania and taken into protective custody.

Edgin was reported missing on May 2nd.

The homeowner, 56 year old Rory Shelton Sr., is now facing charges in Pennsylvania, and was charged with a felony count of custodial interference by Paducah police.

An investigation determined Shelton rented a vehicle in Pennsylvania and drove to Paducah, where he met with Edgin and helped her remove an ankle monitor.

He then reportedly drove back with her to Pennsylvania.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be issued.