A Paducah Tilghman student is among 161 high school seniors named to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Class of 2020.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that Kathleen Criner, a senior at Paducah Tilghman High School, was part of the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,300 candidates qualified for the 2020 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts™ competition.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 Scholars in the Arts, and 20 Scholars in Career and Technical Education.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer, as public health circumstances permit.