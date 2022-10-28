Paducah Woman Accused of Using Wal-Mart Self Checkout to Steal Thousands in Merchandise

A 29 year old Paducah woman has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from two Wal-Mart stores.

Paducah police reports said Precious Burnside was arrested by a Ballard County deputy on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking.

Reports said Ms. Burnside is accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Paducah stores on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road.

Detectives said Ms. Burnside used the self-checkout to bypass payment, and mislead store employees into thinking she had paid for all merchandise.

She also faces additional charges in Ballard County for drug possession and providing false information to authorities.