Kentucky State Police arrested a Paducah woman, after she fled from law enforcement and collided with a tree in Carlisle County.

Post 1 reports said 49 year old Carol Bennett was issued various drug and traffic charges following the pursuit.

Reports said the incident began when a Trooper observed a 2002 Buick Regal failing to stop at the intersection of KY 121 and KY 307 in Carlisle County.

As the Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated and fled the scene.

While driving erratically on County Road 1057, Ms. Bennett lost control of her car, causing her to leave the roadway and strike a tree.

During a search of the vehicle, Troopers located marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with various items of drug paraphernalia.

After being treated by Carlisle County EMS, Ms. Bennett was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges that included fleeing and evading police, along with possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.