A McCracken County woman was jailed after witnesses saw her dragging a dog behind a car near Paducah Tilghman High School.

Paducah police reports said dispatchers began receiving calls Monday afternoon, concerning a car driving down Kentucky Avenue while dragging a dog on a leash behind it.

Officers arrived on the scene and identified the alleged driver as 60-year-old Jennifer Morris, of Paducah.

Reports said Ms. Morris had gotten out of her car and drug the dog from a parking lot, and attempted to tie the leash to the sign post.

She told officers that she had been arguing with a passenger, who got out of the vehicle with the dog at 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Ms. Morris claimed she thought the dog was clear of the vehicle when she drove off.

She was arrested, and is charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree cruelty to animals.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment of serious injuries.