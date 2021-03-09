Paducah Woman Arrested for Exploiting Money for False Needs

A Paducah woman has been issued felony charges for exploiting money by creating false impressions of need.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said investigators began looking into allegations of exploitation of a young adult in late December.

Over time, reports said detectives, along with Adult Protective Services, were able to determine the adult victim was easily susceptible to the crime.

The investigation showed 19 year old Jetta Owen created false reasons for needs of money over the course of a year.

Detectives learned that Ms. Owen received over $5,000 from the victim for claims of surgery and needs of her children, although she had no medical issues nor children.

On Sunday night, an arrest warrant was served against Jetta Owen for the Class C felony charge of knowingly exploit of an adult over $300.

Conviction of the crime carries a five-to-ten year sentence in prison.