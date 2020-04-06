A Paducah woman is charged with stabbing a teenager with scissors.

Paducah police reports said 20 year old SaMyra Guerin was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault following the attack on Sunday night.

Reports said police were called to a Paducah hospital, where 19 year old Brantarius Milliken had been stabbed several times with the scissors.

An investigation said Ms. Guerin came to the police station and reported Ms. Milliken had started a fight, which led to the stabbing.

Ms. Guerin was later arrested on charges of first degree assault.