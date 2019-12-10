A Paducah woman has died from a fire at her home on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called around 6:45 to a house fire on Aspen Way, with responders locating and removing 67 year old Brenda Vidmer from the residence.

According to West Kentucky Star, the McCracken County Coroner’s Office reported Ms. Vidmer was pronounced dead at a Paducah hospital at 7:15.

The cause of death is still being investigated at this time, but the fire is not suspicious and appears to have started in the den area of the house.