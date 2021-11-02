Paducah Woman Stabs Boyfriend After Refusal for Fast Food

A Paducah woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, after he refused to go to a fast food restaurant.

Paducah police reports said 23 year old Emily Darnell was arrested on charges of second degree assault/domestic violence, after stabbing the boyfriend in the shoulder, wrist and arm.

Reports said Ms. Darnell woke up her sleeping boyfriend Sunday night around 11:00, wanting to go out for fast food.

When he refused, police say an argument ensued with Ms. Darnell committing the stabbing with a kitchen knife.

Reports said the victim was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment.