November 2, 2021
Paducah Woman Stabs Boyfriend After Refusal for Fast Food

23 year old Emily Darnell, of Paducah, is charged with stabbing her boyfriend, after he refused to go to a fast food restaurant…(photo: Paducah Police Department)

A Paducah woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, after he refused to go to a fast food restaurant.

Paducah police reports said 23 year old Emily Darnell was arrested on charges of second degree assault/domestic violence, after stabbing the boyfriend in the shoulder, wrist and arm.

Reports said Ms. Darnell woke up her sleeping boyfriend Sunday night around 11:00, wanting to go out for fast food.

When he refused, police say an argument ensued with Ms. Darnell committing the stabbing with a kitchen knife.

Reports said the victim was taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment.

Charles Choate

