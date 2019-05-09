A Paducah woman was arrested Thursday morning after her car struck the General Lloyd Tilghman statue on Wednesday night.

Paducah Police responded just before 10:00, to the report of an accident with injuries in the 300 block of Fountain Avenue.

Reports said 19-year-old Chelsea Ball had been driving on Fountain Avenue, when her vehicle left the roadway, traveled across the grass and struck a trash can and the base of the Tilghman statue.

Witnesses said Ball’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and had run a stop sign just prior to the collision.

Ball admitted to drinking alcohol, and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and criminal mischief.