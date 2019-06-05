Two women have been charged following an investigation into the dragging of a student at a Paducah Elementary School.

Paducah police reports said 47 year old Katrella Farmer and 36 year old Vancia Barner were served summons charging each with second degree wanton endangerment.

The charges stem from separate incidents in February of dragging a nine-year-old boy into a seclusion room at McNabb Elementary.

Paducah Independent Schools Superintendent Donald Shively contacted the police department on February 20th, after learning of the incidents.

A police report said the women were seen dragging the boy by his arm after he began causing a scene in the classroom, with one of the women attempting to carry the child, but he appeared to be too heavy.

An investigation was conducted and turned over to the McCracken County Attorney’s office, with the summonses served on May 25th.