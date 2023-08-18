Pageants, Rodeo and Carnival Highlight Start of Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair will get underway tomorrow at the fairgrounds in Union City.
The opening day will include nine pageants on the Main Stage starting at 9:00.
Pageants will begin with the Wee Miss Fairest of the Fair, and will conclude with the Fairest of the Fair at 1:00.
Saturday’s events will also include the Purebred Sheep Show at 2:30 in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, the Midway Carnival will open at 3:00 with a pay one price of $15, which covers admission and all rides.
A rodeo will take place at 7:00, with the fair to close with a money cube drawing at 10:00.