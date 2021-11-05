Paige Burcham Dennis elected Chair of Tennessee Registry of Election Finance

Obion County’s Paige Burcham Dennis has been elected Chair of the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.

A Democrat, recommended by the Tennessee Democratic Party and appointed by Governor Bill Lee, has been on the Registry since 2019.

Dennis, a small business owner in Union City, is the only woman currently serving as a member of the Registry.

“I am honored to be elected by my peers to serve as Chair of this very important Registry. The work we do is vital to maintain order and fairness in politics and I am excited to continue my work,” she stated.

The Registry elects two officers each term from the six members of the Registry.

Dennis replaces David Golden whose term expired at the most recent meeting.