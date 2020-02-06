Paintings by a Union City native are currently being featured in an exhibit at The Dixie Carter Performing Arts & Academic Enrichment Center in Huntingdon.

“Color Out of Tragedy,” an exhibition of paintings by Paige Fisher Espey, will be on view through Saturday, April 25.

An artist reception will take place on Thursday, February 20, from 6:00 – 8:00, and the artist will be present to talk about her work at 6:30.

This event is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Espey grew up in Union City and attended Union City High School.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

After her graduate school comprehensive exams, Espey needed a creative outlet, and it was in 2016 that she started painting and selling watercolor cards as a hobby.

Her paintings have developed more depth and meaning over the past few years, allowing her to paint on a part-time basis, instead of just nights and weekends.

The artist uses rainbow imagery in her paintings that relate to the loss of her brother. “The intention behind my work is to influence the way people view grief and to encourage positive action after loss.”

Espey uses acrylic paints, oil pastels, ink pen, watercolors, and soft pastels layered on top of acrylic adhesive to create abstract images that trigger positive emotions.

Espey currently resides in Huntingdon with her husband, three dogs, one cat, and five chickens, and says living in a rural area helps keep her mind focused on her work. In her free time, she likes to thrift shop and sells vintage items through her small business, Little Yellow Door.

Paige and Will Espey are expecting their first child in July.

Gallery hours are weekdays from 10:00 – 4:00.

For more information about this and other art exhibits at The Dixie, please visit DixiePAC.net or contact Laura DeVille at [email protected]