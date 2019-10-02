Two people charged last week with Child Abuse and Neglect after a two-year-old child left in their care was found walking in the road appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Last Wednesday, Nathaniel Noah and Samantha Jo Jones were arrested after the child they were supposed to be watching was found walking alone in his pajamas and carrying a backpack on Old State Route 22 between Gleason and McKenzie.

Both Noah and Jones told officers they were asleep when they were supposed to be watching the child.

Noah and Jones are two of 64 individuals set to appear today in General Sessions Court.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 115 charges against the accused.

Meanwhile, 90 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.