Pair charged with Weakley County burglaries in court Wednesday

A pair charged with multiple burglaries in Weakley County appear in court Wednesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Wade Dykes, of Clarksville, and 22-year-old Stacia Gale Espinosa Reynolds, of Indiana, are accused of burglarizing three churches, two residences, and a shop in the Palmersville area last month.

Both were arrested September 27th at a residence on Glover Store Road north of Palmersville with Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators finding the stolen property from all of the reported burglaries.

Both Dykes and Miss Reynolds are charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, and Theft of Property, with Miss Reynolds also facing an additional charge of Vandalism.

Both are being held in the Weakley County Jail.