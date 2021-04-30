Pair facing drug charges in Henry County

Two people are facing drug charges in Henry County following a search of their residence Thursday.

Danielle McLynn of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says officers executed the search warrant at a residence on South McDonald Street in Puryear and found methamphetamine, illegal prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also seized $190 in drug proceeds.

Gary E. Hall and Michelle L. Thompson are both charged with Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the Henry County Jail on a $27,000 bond each. They’ll appear Tuesday in Henry County General Sessions Court.

The Metro Crime Unit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and Puryear Police Department were involved in the investigation.