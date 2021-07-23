Palmer Hoping to Put Obion County Central Football on Winning Track

The Obion County Central Rebels are on the practice field in preparation for their football season opener.

The Rebels are now under the direction of new head coach Justin Palmer, and will try to improve on a (1-9) record last season.

During a practice this week in Troy, coach Palmer said he is glad to be back on the field.(AUDIO)

With 49 kids on the field, Coach Palmer was asked about the transition of a new coach to new players.(AUDIO)

Palmer was also impressed with the commitment coming from those on the team this season.(AUDIO)

Obion County will be the host of a three team scrimmage next Friday, which will include South Fulton and Gleason.