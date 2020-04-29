A Palmersville couple is facing burglary and other charges after one of the individuals was captured on a trail camera.

Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators were contacted by the victim after trail cameras had captured images of a woman later identified as 32-year-old Amanda Jean Richardson.

Richardson was arrested and told investigators that she and her boyfriend, 38-year-old DJ Wilmath, had gone to the property twice. The first time was to case the place and the second was to steal the items.

Richardson told investigators she and Wilmath sold a few items to an individual in Paris. Most of the items have been turned over to investigators.

Both Richardson and Wilmath are charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property over $1,000 Dollars.

Richardson faces additional charges of Simple Possession of Schedule Two Drug and Drug Paraphernalia, while Wilmath faces an added charge of Evading Arrest.

Both have been released from the Weakley County Jail.