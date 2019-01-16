A Palmersville woman is facing a felony charge after concealing drugs in her body after being booked into the Weakley County Jail.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 23-year-old Bobbie Lynn Trout was being held in the jail on a child abuse charge after children in her custody tested positive for meth.

According to McGowan, Trout had been asleep for about 24 hours when corrections officers saw her take something from her bra and put in her pants.

During a procedure to put Trout into the jail population, several plastic baggies containing both meth and marijuana fell out of Trout’s body.

Along with the Aggravated Child Abuse charge, Trout is facing an additional charge of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility, which is a felony charge.