Fulton County Sheriff Derek Goodson says the COVID-19 pandemic has created financial problems for his department.

As a fee based office, Sheriff Goodson said the pandemic has crippled his yearly budget by stopping all incoming fee opportunities.

The Sheriff said he had been concerned about payroll liabilities, with hopes of not having to layoff staff.

Seeing the situation of the Sheriff’s Department, the county’s Fiscal Court stepped in to assist in getting a state advancement of $65,000, while also blocking some funds for the office if needed.

Goodson said he has been alerting state and federal officials of how the longevity of a crisis can affect the operation of the department.