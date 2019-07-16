Obion County Attorney Steve Conley says the county has been sued in connection with alleged racial discrimination.

The lawsuit stems from allegations at the Highway Department, where a family member of seven year employee Norman DeAndre Adams first publicly reported the abuse in June of 2018.

Last month, Adams filed suit in the U.S. District Court for West Tennessee against County Mayor Benny McGuire, Highway Department Superintendent Gary Lofton, and Highway Department General Foreman Mike Richards.

A fourth, yet-unnamed person was also named in the lawsuit.

Following Mondays County Commission meeting, Conley spoke with Thunderbolt News concerning the status of the lawsuit, which seeks no less than $900,000 and fees.

The case will be handled for the county by the Jackson law firm of Pentecost, Glenn and Mauldin.

The racial allegations surfaced when Adams reportedly found a four page racist document at the Highway Department, which was titled as an owners manual for African-Americans.

At the time the allegations became public, Adams attorney Kathy Laizure of Memphis, said he had been the subject of racial treatment for years.

Conley also told board members in June, that investigations by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission were still ongoing at the Highway Department.