The 26th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival continues today in Martin with the parade and the Eagles tribute band Seven Bridges performing a free concert.

Tonight’s Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade begins at 6:30 with Grand Marshalls Charles and Mary Nethery. Charles Nethery has been the official WCMT Weatherologist for over 15 years.

Following the parade, Eagles tribute band, Seven Bridges, will take the stage at 8:00 at the WK&T Amphitheater for a free concert.

Other events tonight include the Midway with armbands for $15, and Eudora Farms petting zoo will be open until 10:00.

The Sea Lion Splash will also have three shows today at 4:00, 6:00, and 7:30.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues through Saturday with events and concerts throughout the week.