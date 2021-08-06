Parade, Auction Highlight Antique Tractor Weekend in Union City

Classic tractor and farming enthusiasts will converge to Union City today and tomorrow, for the Antique Tractor Show at Discovery Park of America.

The annual event brings out a large number of locally owned vintage tractors for display.

Discovery Park CEO Scott Williams told Thunderbolt News the event honors farmers from the past.(AUDIO)

Williams said the day will include many stories from the tractor owners, along with the opportunity to see and hear them run.(AUDIO)

A special event is planned for Saturday morning, which will give local residents the opportunity to own a classic tractor.(AUDIO)

Williams said due to the popularity of the event, Discovery Park will remain open until 8:00 tonight, with food and live music also a part of the two day show.