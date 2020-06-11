The City of Greenfield will celebrate its 2020 graduates with a parade this afternoon.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says around 4:30 this afternoon, following the seniors’ graduation rehearsal at the high school, the parade will proceed from the high school gymnasium to Front Street, across Highway 4, then proceed along Front Street from south to north.

Residents are invited to gather along the parade route and encouraged to practice social distancing.

Greenfield High School will hold its graduation ceremony Friday night at 7:00 in the high school gymnasium.