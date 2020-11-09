Staff members at the Obion County Public Library are getting ready for their annual Christmas decorating event.

“The Parade of Trees” encourages local businesses to decorate a tree for public display at the library located in Union City.

Director Carolina Conner told Thunderbolt News about the holiday event.

Ms. Conner said the themed Christmas trees transform the look of the library, while creating a special atmosphere for the visitors.

Ms. Conner said she anticipates from 30 to 35 decorated trees to be on display.

Any local business wishing to participate in the “Parade of Trees” is urged to contact the Obion County Public Library.