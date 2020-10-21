With the first nine weeks of the school year now complete, the Union City School System has scheduled Parent-Teacher Conferences.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the high school will hold the first session on Monday from 3:30 until 6:30.

If parents choose to attend in person, five minutes will be allowed to meet with each teacher of their student, with masks required.

If a teleconference is more convenient, parents are encouraged to email teachers directly through the staff directory on tornadotouch.net.

High school parents can access their students first quarter grades at ucpowerschool.net, with report cards issued next week.

Parent-Teacher Conferences for Middle School students will take place on November 9th.