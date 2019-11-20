Two people charged in the abuse of a two month old baby in Union City have been bound over to the grand jury.

22 year old DaQuan Coleman Green, and 22 year old Roneisha Albea, were bound over on Tuesday during their hearing in front of General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith.

Green and Ms. Albea are the parents of the baby, which was found to have 19 fractures when taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

An examination of the baby showed rib, skull and leg fractures.

An October investigation by Union City police led to the arrest and aggravated child abuse charges against both Green and Ms. Albea.

Judge Smith issued bonds of $100,000 in the case, with the February term of the Obion County Grand Jury set for February 11th.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said the child had been released from the hospital, and was placed into foster care.