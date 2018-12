A Henry County car dealership has been nominated for an award from TIME magazine.

Joe Mahan Ford in Paris is among 48 nominees for the TIME magazine Auto Dealer of the Year Award.

Ally Bank will make a special presentation Friday at 11:30 at Joe Mahan Ford to announce the nomination.

The winner of the TIME Magazine Auto Dealer of the Year Award will be announced at the National Auto Dealer Association convention in January.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...