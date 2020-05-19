The City of Paris announced Tuesday that it plans to open the outdoor pool at Eiffel Tower Park on June 1st.

Officials say the pool opening will come with a few modifications and restrictions.

Pool hours will be 11:00 a.m. till 5:00 p.m. with a limit of 100 visitors admitted to the pool at one time.

Season passes will not be offered this year due to the limit on the number of people.

Pool parties may be reserved for 30 people or less.

Paris city officials says they’ll continue to monitor the COVID-19 cases in Henry County, as well as the State guidelines, to determine continuing operations and the reopening of more facilities.