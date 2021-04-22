Paris Landing State Park Given Platinum Level Status

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has recognized ten state parks with “platinum level” status.

Included in the elite recognition was Paris Landing State Park.

The honors were bestowed in observance of today’s “Earth Day”, with the chosen parks selected for their contributions under the “Go Green With Us” program.

Eligible practices were divided into nine categories, that included education and outreach, energy efficiency, habitat and species protection, recycling and waste and water conservation.

The report said Paris Landing State Park restored 25 acres of grassland, composted food waste on site, maintained habitat boxes for songbirds and wood ducks and installed window film at the office for energy efficiency.

The Department of Environment and Conservation also reported 22 parks were classified as “gold level”, which included Reelfoot Lake.