A Henry County man is facing drug charges, including introducing drugs into the Weakley County Jail.

19-year-old Cody Joseph Tate of Paris was stopped on South Lindell Street after driving in the wrong lane and then driving up over a sidewalk.

Patrolman Nick Combs noticed the smell of alcohol and marijuana in the car.

A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie in the center console containing over two grams of marijuana, as well as another baggie containing over 60 grams of marijuana.

After Tate was arrested and booked at the Martin Police Department, he was transported to the Weakley County Jail where Sergeant Brad Rich found over a gram of marijuana in a baggie in Tate’s pants.

Tate is charged with Underage Driving while Impaired, Violation of the Drinking Age Law, Possession of Marijuana, and Introducing Drugs in a Penal Institution.

Tate has been released from the Weakley County Jail and will appear next week in Weakley County General Sessions Court.