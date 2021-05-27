Paris man charged with rape of a child

A Paris man is charged with rape of a child less than 13 years of age.

Henry County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Gary Vandiver says 35-year-old Joshua D. Peiffer was arrested Wednesday on two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery.

Vandiver says the arrest followed an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Tennessee Department of Children Services into allegations that Peiffer engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Peiffer is being held in the Henry County Jail on a $250,000 bond.