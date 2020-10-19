A Henry County man is charged with theft and vandalism after refusing to return a borrowed vehicle.

Last Thursday, 32-year-old Jonathan Edward Goode, of Paris, borrowed a 2017 Kia Forte with permission from the owner, who lives in Dresden. Goode later refused to return the vehicle.

The vehicle was found later that day at an abandoned house on Jewell Store Road with the battery cables cut and the relay switch destroyed. Goode also kept the keys to the vehicle.

Goode was arrested by Dresden Police Lieutenant Bryan Chandler and charged with Theft over $1,000 and Vandalism.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.