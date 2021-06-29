Paris man facing drug charges in Weakley County

A Paris man is facing drug charges in Weakley County.

Wednesday morning around 10:30, Gleason Police Officer Riley Holloman found 35-year-old John Richard Casey slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on North Street.

During a pat-down, Casey emptied his pockets and pulled out a medicine bottle containing 26 hydrocodone pills, and a cigarette pack with three Xanax bars.

At the Weakley County Jail, as Officer Holloman was getting Casey out of the patrol car, he found a case which contained a baggie with 1.2 grams of meth.

Casey is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Meth, Possession of Schedule Four Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He’s been released from the Weakley County Jail.