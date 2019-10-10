The TBI added a Henry County man to its Top 10 Most Wanted list Thursday.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 24-year-old Rodney Wilson, of Paris, is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder.

The Paris Police Department issued warrants for Wilson after he allegedly fired shots at a passing vehicle during an argument with another man.

Wilson is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Wilson is described as a black male, six-foot-four and 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and should be considered armed and dangerous.